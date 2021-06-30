COVID-19: N.S. reporting 4 new cases, as province opens doors to Canadian travellers

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as the provinces enters the third phase of its reopening plan and welcomes travellers from within Canada.

Three of the cases are in Eastern Zone and are close contacts of previous cases, while the fourth case is in Central Zone and is related to travel.

There were no new recoveries reported on Wednesday, bringing the province’s total active cases to 55. Two people are currently in hospital.

“Today we enter Phase 3 of our reopening plan and welcome Canadians back into our province in a safe way,” said Premier Iain Rankin, in a news release.

“It’s been a long time coming, and I know it has been hard, but I am pleased that the vaccine-based self-isolation requirements will allow many Nova Scotians to be reunited with loved ones.”

Story continues below advertisement

Under the third phase, the province will open its borders to New Brunswick without restrictions. It will also allow fully vaccinated travellers from the rest of Canada to enter the province without self-isolating.

Those from outside Atlantic Canada who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated will be allowed to enter, but will have to self-isolate for seven or 14 days, respectively.

VACCINE NUMBERS

More than 926,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the province, meaning 72.7 per cent of the total population has received one or more doses.

Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, says while that Nova Scotia is leading the country in first-dose coverage, “we still have work to do.”

“We need as many Nova Scotians as possible to get both doses of vaccine so that we can continue our reopening phases and be in a position to lift restrictions by the end of summer,” he said.

1:33 N.S. launches walk-in vaccine clinics to encourage young people to get their shot N.S. launches walk-in vaccine clinics to encourage young people to get their shot

— With a file from Alex Cooke

Advertisement