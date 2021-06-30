Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: N.S. reporting 4 new cases, as province opens doors to Canadian travellers

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 30, 2021 2:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia’s top doctor on travel restrictions, what people can do in reopening Phase 3' Nova Scotia’s top doctor on travel restrictions, what people can do in reopening Phase 3
Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang laid out on Tuesday the gathering limits of activities and opening hours and capacities of stores and restaurants for people as the province begins its Phase 3 of reopening on Wednesday. Under the third phase, the province will open its borders to New Brunswick without restrictions. It will also allow fully vaccinated travellers from the rest of Canada to enter the province without self-isolating.

Nova Scotia is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as the provinces enters the third phase of its reopening plan and welcomes travellers from within Canada.

Three of the cases are in Eastern Zone and are close contacts of previous cases, while the fourth case is in Central Zone and is related to travel.

Read more: COVID-19: N.S. opening borders more within Canada as case numbers stay low

There were no new recoveries reported on Wednesday, bringing the province’s total active cases to 55. Two people are currently in hospital.

“Today we enter Phase 3 of our reopening plan and welcome Canadians back into our province in a safe way,” said Premier Iain Rankin, in a news release.

“It’s been a long time coming, and I know it has been hard, but I am pleased that the vaccine-based self-isolation requirements will allow many Nova Scotians to be reunited with loved ones.”

Story continues below advertisement

Under the third phase, the province will open its borders to New Brunswick without restrictions. It will also allow fully vaccinated travellers from the rest of Canada to enter the province without self-isolating.

Trending Stories

Those from outside Atlantic Canada who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated will be allowed to enter, but will have to self-isolate for seven or 14 days, respectively.

VACCINE NUMBERS

More than 926,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the province, meaning 72.7 per cent of the total population has received one or more doses.

Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, says while that Nova Scotia is leading the country in first-dose coverage, “we still have work to do.”

“We need as many Nova Scotians as possible to get both doses of vaccine so that we can continue our reopening phases and be in a position to lift restrictions by the end of summer,” he said.

Click to play video: 'N.S. launches walk-in vaccine clinics to encourage young people to get their shot' N.S. launches walk-in vaccine clinics to encourage young people to get their shot
N.S. launches walk-in vaccine clinics to encourage young people to get their shot

— With a file from Alex Cooke

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagNova Scotia tagCOVID tagHealth tagCOVID-19 Restrictions tagdr. robert strang tagNova Scotia COVID-19 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers