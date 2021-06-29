COVID-19: N.S. to hold briefing ahead of 3rd phase of reopening plan

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang are slated to hold a COVID-19 news conference today as the province prepares to enter the third phase of its reopening plan.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. AT and will be live streamed here.

Under the third phase, the province will open its borders to New Brunswick without restrictions. It will also allow fully vaccinated travellers from the rest of Canada to enter the province without self-isolating.

Those from outside Atlantic Canada who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated will be allowed to enter, but will have to self-isolate for seven or 14 days, respectively.

Story continues below advertisement

As well, the third stage would allow personal services, such as hair salons and spas, to open fully.

Stores would operate at 75 per cent capacity. Wedding ceremonies and funerals would be allowed at 50 per cent capacity up to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors.