Health

COVID-19: N.S. to hold briefing ahead of 3rd phase of reopening plan

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 11:04 am
Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang are pictured during a news conference on April 26, 2021. View image in full screen
Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang are pictured during a news conference on April 26, 2021. Communications Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang are slated to hold a COVID-19 news conference today as the province prepares to enter the third phase of its reopening plan.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. AT and will be live streamed here.

Under the third phase, the province will open its borders to New Brunswick without restrictions. It will also allow fully vaccinated travellers from the rest of Canada to enter the province without self-isolating.

What will July look like in Nova Scotia? Premier, top doc answer questions in COVID-19 town hall

Those from outside Atlantic Canada who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated will be allowed to enter, but will have to self-isolate for seven or 14 days, respectively.

As well, the third stage would allow personal services, such as hair salons and spas, to open fully.

Stores would operate at 75 per cent capacity. Wedding ceremonies and funerals would be allowed at 50 per cent capacity up to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors.

