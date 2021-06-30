Nova Scotia RCMP report suspicious fire at Catholic church outside of Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Nova Scotia are investigating a fire that damaged the Roman Catholic church in a community north of Halifax.

The RCMP in Indian Brook, N.S., say the fire at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church was reported this morning at 4:20 a.m. and is considered suspicious.

The church serves the Sipekne’katik First Nation, about 64 kilometres north of the port city.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Chris Marshall says the province’s fire marshal has been called in to determine the cause of the fire.

Earlier today, a Catholic church in northern Alberta was destroyed by what RCMP are calling a suspicious fire.

The Mounties say the fire was reported just after 3 a.m. at St. Jean Baptiste Parish in Morinville, about 40 kilometres north of Edmonton.

Four small Catholic churches on Indigenous lands in southern British Columbia have been destroyed by suspicious fires, and a vacant former Anglican church in northwestern B.C. was recently damaged in what RCMP said could be arson.

The fires happened less than a month after the discovery of what’s believed to be the remains of 215 children in unmarked graves at a former residential school site in Kamloops, B.C.

Last week, the Cowessess First Nation in southeastern Saskatchewan announced that ground-penetrating radar detected 751 unmarked graves at the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School.

