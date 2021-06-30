Menu

News

Scaled-down PNE Fair returning in August

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 30, 2021 11:12 am
The PNE will run from Aug. 21 to Sept. 6, 2021. View image in full screen
The PNE will run from Aug. 21 to Sept. 6, 2021. Getty Images

The Pacific National Exhibition will return in August.

A pared-down version of the fair will run from Aug. 21 to Sept. 6.

The PNE will operate at reduced capacity and will follow COVID-19 safety protocols outlined in Step 3 of B.C.’s restart plan, which goes into effect on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'The PNE starts planning for an in-person summer fair' The PNE starts planning for an in-person summer fair
The PNE starts planning for an in-person summer fair – May 26, 2021

Some of the more popular PNE attractions will return, like the SuperDogs and nightly live music. The PNE Prize Home Draw will take place, though the house itself won’t be on-site this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: PNE organizers start planning for an in-person fair this summer

Tickets can be purchased online starting Friday.

The PNE was cancelled last year due to pandemic restrictions.

In May, fair organizers said even a modified, lower-capacity in-person PNE Fair would not be possible in 2021. Later that month, they said they were “cautiously optimistic” about the prospect of a fair after B.C. health officials announced details of the province’s restart plan.

— with files from Amy Judd

