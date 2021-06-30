Scaled-down PNE Fair returning in August

Send this page to someone via email

The Pacific National Exhibition will return in August.

A pared-down version of the fair will run from Aug. 21 to Sept. 6.

The PNE will operate at reduced capacity and will follow COVID-19 safety protocols outlined in Step 3 of B.C.’s restart plan, which goes into effect on Thursday.

Some of the more popular PNE attractions will return, like the SuperDogs and nightly live music. The PNE Prize Home Draw will take place, though the house itself won’t be on-site this year.

Tickets can be purchased online starting Friday.

The PNE was cancelled last year due to pandemic restrictions.

In May, fair organizers said even a modified, lower-capacity in-person PNE Fair would not be possible in 2021. Later that month, they said they were “cautiously optimistic” about the prospect of a fair after B.C. health officials announced details of the province’s restart plan.

