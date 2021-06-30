Cambridge seeks public input on potential CTS sites

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Cambridge is gathering community input on the two potential candidate locations for a Consumption and Treatment Services site, 15 Easton St. or 8 Oxford St.

The city is asking residents to share their thoughts through an online survey on Engage Cambridge or together with a small group using the Kitchen Table Discussion Guide.

The debate as to where to place a Consumption and Treatment Services or “CTS” site has been a topic of heated contention for years.

“We know that there have been strong feelings in the community regarding harm reductions programs, on both sides of the issue,” City Clerk Danielle Manton stated.

“And I want to remind the community that no decisions have been made in terms of proceeding with either of these sites, or any sites, within Cambridge. At the current time, we’re hoping to gain valuable insights from the community on the suitability of two potential candidate sites to inform next steps.”

The city will not be opening CTS sites at two locations and still could choose another option to place the CTS site.

The city says the CTS site is part of a broader integrated drug strategy and response under Waterloo Public Health’s mandate.

It notes the purpose of the sites is not just to prevent overdoses but also to allow users access to other support services as well.

The number of overdose-related deaths in Waterloo Region has exploded over the past 18 months as there were 102 last year, and up until June 4, there have been another 49 this year.