Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Cambridge council seeks public consultation on CTS sites

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 7, 2021 11:11 am
A look inside the consumption and treatment services site on Duke Street in Kitchener. View image in full screen
A look inside the consumption and treatment services site on Duke Street in Kitchener. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Cambridge council moved a step closer to opening a consumption and treatment service (CTS) site in the Galt area on Tuesday night.

It voted to move forward with community consultation on two potential sites, 15 Easton St. and 8 Oxford St., which the city says meet established guidelines from the federal and provincial governments.

The consultation will begin this month and run into July as it will look to speak with community members, nearby residents, service providers and potential clients.

The two sites were chosen from an initial list of 27 potential locations, which was whittled down by a checklist of criteria.

The city says the potential locations on Easton and Oxford streets checked the most boxes.

Council is expected to receive a report in the fall of 2021 that will include pros and cons of the potential site, which is when it will decide if either or both locations are appropriate or if they will need to go back to the drawing board.

