Chef dies after falling into vat of soup at Iraqi wedding hall

A 25-year-old chef has died after falling into a vat of boiling soup at a wedding hall in Iraq, according to reports.

The incident happened on June 22 at Hazel Hall, a large wedding venue in the northern Iraqi district of Zakho, where the man was preparing for a large feast.

The victim, Issa Ismail, was cooking a giant pot of chicken soup when he slipped and fell in, local broadcaster Middle East-IN 24 reports.

Ismail suffered third-degree burns on 70 per cent of his body and was taken to hospital.

He died five days later, local outlet Al Bawaba reports.

Ismail was a trained cook with several years of experience, his father said.

Another relative said that Ismail had been working at the venue for about two years.

He had three children, including a six-month-old boy, the relative said.