N.B. to hold COVID-19 vaccination briefing on Wednesday during lunch hour

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide a COVID-19 vaccination update on Wednesday.

The update is scheduled to take place at 12 p.m. AT.

Health officials in New Brunswick reported three new cases of COVID-19 the day prior.

As of Tuesday, there were 25 active cases, and three patients were hospitalized.

The province also said nearly 32 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have now received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

