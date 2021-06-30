SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

N.B. to hold COVID-19 vaccination briefing on Wednesday during lunch hour

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted June 30, 2021 9:45 am
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia opens its border to New Brunswick and the rest of Canada' Nova Scotia opens its border to New Brunswick and the rest of Canada
Nova Scotia will open its border to travellers from New Brunswick without restrictions and also to the rest of Canada Wednesday as the province enters phase three of its recovery plan. It's anticipated there could be backlog at the border with New Brunswick as it's a day many Nova Scotians have been eagerly awaiting. Jesse Thomas has more.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide a COVID-19 vaccination update on Wednesday.

The update is scheduled to take place at 12 p.m. AT.

Read more: When could New Brunswick remove all COVID-19 restrictions?

Health officials in New Brunswick reported three new cases of COVID-19 the day prior.

Trending Stories

As of Tuesday, there were 25 active cases, and three patients were hospitalized.

The province also said nearly 32 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have now received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Click to play video: 'Atlantic provinces push for more vaccines and testing, as travel opens up in region' Atlantic provinces push for more vaccines and testing, as travel opens up in region
Atlantic provinces push for more vaccines and testing, as travel opens up in region
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagNew Brunswick tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers