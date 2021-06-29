Red River North RCMP asking for public’s help to find missing Manitoban

Send this page to someone via email

Red River North RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to find a man who has been missing for more than a month.

On May 28, RCMP received a report of a missing 41-year-old man, Kienan (Kenny) Tran, from West St. Paul, Man., just outside of Winnipeg.

According to police, Tran was last seen in the area of the Outlet Collection Shopping Mall in Winnipeg on April 5.

Tran is described as five-foot-seven, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

View image in full screen RCMP is asking for public’s help to find a man who has been missing since May. RCMP handout

He is known to frequent the Greater Toronto area.

Police are concerned for Tran’s well-being and are asking anyone with any information to contact them or file an anonymous tip.