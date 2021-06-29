Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Red River North RCMP asking for public’s help to find missing Manitoban

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 6:26 pm
Manitoba RCMP are asking for public's help to find a man who has been missing since May. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP are asking for public's help to find a man who has been missing since May. RCMP handout

Red River North RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to find a man who has been missing for more than a month.

On May 28, RCMP received a report of a missing 41-year-old man, Kienan (Kenny) Tran, from West St. Paul, Man., just outside of Winnipeg.

According to police, Tran was last seen in the area of the Outlet Collection Shopping Mall in Winnipeg on April 5.

Read more: Regina police ask public for help in disappearance of 15-year-old girl

Tran is described as five-foot-seven, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

RCMP is asking for public’s help to find a man who has been missing since May. View image in full screen
RCMP is asking for public’s help to find a man who has been missing since May. RCMP handout

He is known to frequent the Greater Toronto area.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police are concerned for Tran’s well-being and are asking anyone with any information to contact them or file an anonymous tip.

Click to play video: 'Clifford Joseph’s sister holding out hope' Clifford Joseph’s sister holding out hope
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagManitoba tagMissing Persons tagMissing Man tagMissing 42 year old tagmissing man in Red River North tagmissing since May tagRCMP asking for public's help tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers