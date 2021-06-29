Hamilton police looking for man wanted in connection with assault, weapons charges

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are searching for an 18-year-old man wanted on numerous assault and weapons charges.

Several ongoing investigations have resulted in arrest warrants being issued for Jordan James Chu.

Police say Chu is from the Hamilton area and is believed to still be in the region.

Police are looking for 18-year-old Jordan James CHU who is currently wanted. He is from #HamOnt & believed to still be here, have you seen him?

If he is observed, Police ask that members of the public call 9-1-1, do not approach. READ MORE:https://t.co/7TLmO94jbH — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 29, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Police advise anyone who sees him to not approach him, but rather to call 9-1-1.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation is asked to contact Detective Constable Scott Yuill at 905-546-8911.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com