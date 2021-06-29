Menu

Crime

Hamilton police looking for man wanted in connection with assault, weapons charges

By Diana Weeks 900 CHML
Posted June 29, 2021 5:07 pm
18-year-old fugitive wanted on several charges believed to be in Hamilton . View image in full screen
18-year-old fugitive wanted on several charges believed to be in Hamilton . Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police are searching for an 18-year-old man wanted on numerous assault and weapons charges.

Several ongoing investigations have resulted in arrest warrants being issued for Jordan James Chu.

Police say Chu is from the Hamilton area and is believed to still be in the region.

Police advise anyone who sees him to not approach him, but rather to call 9-1-1.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation is asked to contact Detective Constable Scott Yuill at 905-546-8911.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

