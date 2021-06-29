SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Hamilton prepares for ‘muted’ Canada Day

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted June 29, 2021 4:53 pm
The Hamilton sign in the city hall forecourt will be lit in orange on Canada Day, in reflection of unmarked graves found at residential schools in BC and Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
The Hamilton sign in the city hall forecourt will be lit in orange on Canada Day, in reflection of unmarked graves found at residential schools in BC and Saskatchewan. Global News

Hamilton is not cancelling Canada Day.

But Mayor Fred Eisenberger acknowledges it will be a “muted” celebration as the pandemic continues, and in recognition of Indigenous Peoples while reflecting on unmarked graves found at residential schools in B.C. and Saskatchewan.

Read more: ‘No pride’: Growing calls to cancel Canada Day amid residential schools discovery

“Officially we’re not cancelling Canada Day, in any way,” said Eisenberger, “people can celebrate it in their own way.”

“We are honouring our Indigenous Peoples through keeping the H-A-M-I-L-T-O-N sign lit up in orange on Canada Day,” in the city hall forecourt, added Eisenberger, “and certainly reflecting on and respecting the unmarked graves found in British Columbia and Saskatchewan, by keeping our flags at half-mast.”

Personal fireworks on private property are allowed this July 1 in Hamilton, provided they can be used safely, but there are no organized Canada Day events scheduled with provincial gathering limits still in place because of COVID-19.

Read more: O’Toole speculates he’s the ‘only’ leader who is proud of Canada amid calls to cancel Canada Day

“Canada to me represents a multi-cultural society that I think is unmatched in the world,” said Eisenberger. “Even though we’re not perfect, and we certainly can reflect on the imperfections, we can also celebrate the great multi-cultural society that most in our country have embraced.”

