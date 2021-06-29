Hamilton prepares for ‘muted’ Canada Day

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton is not cancelling Canada Day.

But Mayor Fred Eisenberger acknowledges it will be a “muted” celebration as the pandemic continues, and in recognition of Indigenous Peoples while reflecting on unmarked graves found at residential schools in B.C. and Saskatchewan.

“Officially we’re not cancelling Canada Day, in any way,” said Eisenberger, “people can celebrate it in their own way.”

“We are honouring our Indigenous Peoples through keeping the H-A-M-I-L-T-O-N sign lit up in orange on Canada Day,” in the city hall forecourt, added Eisenberger, “and certainly reflecting on and respecting the unmarked graves found in British Columbia and Saskatchewan, by keeping our flags at half-mast.”

Personal fireworks on private property are allowed this July 1 in Hamilton, provided they can be used safely, but there are no organized Canada Day events scheduled with provincial gathering limits still in place because of COVID-19.

“Canada to me represents a multi-cultural society that I think is unmatched in the world,” said Eisenberger. “Even though we’re not perfect, and we certainly can reflect on the imperfections, we can also celebrate the great multi-cultural society that most in our country have embraced.”