Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Barrie landlord fined for fire code violations at property in area of Georgian College

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 4:53 pm
An exterior Ontario courthouse entrance sign. View image in full screen
An exterior Ontario courthouse entrance sign. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A Barrie property owner pled guilty last week to 11 charges related to violations of the Ontario Fire Code.

According to city officials, the property, which is located in the area of Georgian College, was housing at least 13 people at one point.

The $6,000 judgment resulted from an investigation by the Barrie Fire and Emergency Services, which stemmed from a complaint.

Read more: Huntsville landlord pleads guilty to failing to install smoke, carbon monoxide alarms

“The city takes these violations very seriously,” Barrie fire chief Cory Mainprize said in a statement.

Trending Stories

“Failure to ensure fire and life safety has a significant negative impact, not only due to the potential loss of life, but also financially. We can’t afford to be lenient when it comes to life safety.”

Story continues below advertisement

City officials are reminding building owners it’s their responsibility to ensure that a building is in compliance with the Ontario Fire Code at all times.

Click to play video: 'Ontario’s new top doctor outlines metrics needed to move to Step 3 of COVID-19 reopening' Ontario’s new top doctor outlines metrics needed to move to Step 3 of COVID-19 reopening
Ontario’s new top doctor outlines metrics needed to move to Step 3 of COVID-19 reopening
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Barrie news tagGeorgian College tagBarrie fire tagOntario Fire Code tagBarrie Fire and Emergency Service tagCory Mainprize tagGeorgian College property tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers