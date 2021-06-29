Barrie landlord fined for fire code violations at property in area of Georgian College

Send this page to someone via email

A Barrie property owner pled guilty last week to 11 charges related to violations of the Ontario Fire Code.

According to city officials, the property, which is located in the area of Georgian College, was housing at least 13 people at one point.

The $6,000 judgment resulted from an investigation by the Barrie Fire and Emergency Services, which stemmed from a complaint.

“The city takes these violations very seriously,” Barrie fire chief Cory Mainprize said in a statement.

“Failure to ensure fire and life safety has a significant negative impact, not only due to the potential loss of life, but also financially. We can’t afford to be lenient when it comes to life safety.”

City officials are reminding building owners it’s their responsibility to ensure that a building is in compliance with the Ontario Fire Code at all times.

