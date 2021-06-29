St. Albert RCMP release composite sketch of suspect who attacked Muslim women
Posted June 29, 2021 2:21 pm
1:50
Edmonton rally to call for increased protection for Muslim women after latest attack
A community that has grappled with hate-motivated attacks in recent weeks hopes an event in Edmonton on Friday night can be a catalyst for change. As Morgan Black reports, the Muslim community is asking that Edmontonians turn out for a rally.
As the investigation into the violent hate-motivated assaults of two Muslim women on a walking path near Edmonton continues, a composite sketch of the suspect has been released.
The two sisters were walking along a pathway near Alderwood Park at around 12:35 p.m. when a man they didn’t know starting yelling racial remarks at them, St. Albert RCMP said.
The man, who was wearing a mask, “grabbed one female by the hijab and pushed her to the ground, knocking her unconscious,” RCMP said.
“The male then pulled out a knife, knocked the second female to the ground, and held her down with the knife against her throat while he continued to threaten the females with racial slurs.”
RCMP said the man ran away and officers, along with the RCMP Police Dog Services, couldn’t find him after searching the area.
The first woman who was attacked regained consciousness, RCMP said, and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other woman sustained minor injuries but was not taken to hospital.
St. Albert RCMP released the sketch on Tuesday and are asking anyone who might recognize the man to contact the RCMP detachment at (780) 458-7700.
2:22
Kenney says federal government should look at mandatory sentences for hate crimes after reported Edmonton attack
Kenney says federal government should look at mandatory sentences for hate crimes after reported Edmonton attack – Jun 14, 2021
Edmonton has seen a number of attacks on Muslim women in recent months.
They’ve sparked calls from politicians to strengthen hate laws in Canada.
They also prompted a demonstration in downtown Edmonton over the weekend.
1:57
Alberta cabinet minister's daughter says she was victim of hate attack in Calgary
Alberta cabinet minister’s daughter says she was victim of hate attack in Calgary
