COVID-19: 3 new cases in New Brunswick as more people get vaccinated

New Brunswick is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Two are in Zone 1, the Moncton region. They involve two people in their 30s and both cases are travel related.

The last case is in Zone 4, the Edmunston region, involving a person in their 20s. That case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Public Health conducted 501 tests on Monday.

The province currently has 25 active cases of COVID-19, including three people in hospital.

On Monday, the province announced it hit a new milestone as more than 30 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and up have been fully vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, 31.7 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are now fully vaccinated, with 77.6 per cent having received their first dose.

All eligible residents can book their second dose appointments through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic, if at least 28 days has passed since their first dose.

They’re asked to bring a signed consent form, their Medicare card and a copy of the record of immunization provided after their first appointment.