Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 3 new cases in New Brunswick as more people get vaccinated

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 12:48 pm
Click to play video: 'N.B. treatment program helps address substance use' N.B. treatment program helps address substance use
A program designed to help people experiencing substance-use issues in the Moncton area is the first of its kind in New Brunswick. But the need for services at the Intensive Day Treatment program could mean more resources in the future. Callum Smith explains.

New Brunswick is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Two are in Zone 1, the Moncton region. They involve two people in their 30s and both cases are travel related.

The last case is in Zone 4, the Edmunston region, involving a person in their 20s. That case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Public Health conducted 501 tests on Monday.

The province currently has 25 active cases of COVID-19, including three people in hospital.

Trending Stories

Read more: COVID-19: More than 30 per cent of eligible people in N.B. now fully vaccinated

On Monday, the province announced it hit a new milestone as more than 30 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and up have been fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Tuesday, 31.7 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are now fully vaccinated, with 77.6 per cent having received their first dose.

All eligible residents can book their second dose appointments through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic, if at least 28 days has passed since their first dose.

They’re asked to bring a signed consent form, their Medicare card and a copy of the record of immunization provided after their first appointment.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagPandemic tagNew Brunswick tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagHealth tagVaccine tagCOVID-19 in Canada tagCOVID-19 in New Brunswick tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers