Health

COVID-19: More than 30 per cent of eligible people in N.B. now fully vaccinated

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 12:40 pm
Currently, 30.2 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
Currently, 30.2 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

More than 30 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are now fully vaccinated, as the province reports one new case of COVID-19 on Monday.

To date, 77.5 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received their first dose of a vaccine.

Anyone who received their first dose can now book a second dose appointment, if at least 28 days has passed since the first shot.

One new case under investigation

Public Health is reporting one new case in Zone 1 (Moncton region) involving a person their 50s. The case is under investigation.

There were no new recoveries from Sunday, so the number of active cases is now 26.

Four patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in an intensive case unit.

