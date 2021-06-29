Menu

Health

61 cases, no new COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba Tuesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 1:49 pm
A dose of the Moderna vaccine. View image in full screen
A dose of the Moderna vaccine. The Canadian Press file

Manitoba public health officials have no new COVID-19-related deaths to report Tuesday.

However, as of 9:30 a.m., the province said there are 61 new cases, bringing Manitoba’s total to 56,097.

Read more: COVID-19: Illegal gatherings in Manitoba lead to $37K in fines

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 6.3 per cent provincially and 5.8 per cent in Winnipeg.

Of the new cases, the bulk (29) are in the Winnipeg health region, with 15 in the Northern region, 11 in Southern Health–Santé Sud, and six in Interlake-Eastern.

No new cases were reported Tuesday in the Prairie Mountain health region.

Health officials have also declared the end of outbreaks in Winnipeg at Seven Oaks General Hospital 3U4-7 and at the Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre.

