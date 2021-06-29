61 cases, no new COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials have no new COVID-19-related deaths to report Tuesday.

However, as of 9:30 a.m., the province said there are 61 new cases, bringing Manitoba’s total to 56,097.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 6.3 per cent provincially and 5.8 per cent in Winnipeg.

Of the new cases, the bulk (29) are in the Winnipeg health region, with 15 in the Northern region, 11 in Southern Health–Santé Sud, and six in Interlake-Eastern.

No new cases were reported Tuesday in the Prairie Mountain health region.

Health officials have also declared the end of outbreaks in Winnipeg at Seven Oaks General Hospital 3U4-7 and at the Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre.

