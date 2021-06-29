COVID-19: Quebec records 71 new cases, 8.1 million vaccine shots now given

Send this page to someone via email

In Quebec, authorities reported 71 new infections attributed to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.

An additional four deaths related to the health crisis were recorded, though none took place in the past 24 hours. They occurred between June 22 and 27.

When it comes to the immunization campaign, another 107,827 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine were doled out since the last report. So far, more than 8.1 million shots have administered.

The province says it received more than 494,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Monday, but it is still awaiting the arrival of another 52,000 doses. A delivery of more than 1.7 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 120,000 AstraZeneca doses is also set to arrive this week.

As of Tuesday, Quebecers who are looking to bump up their second shot can now choose their vaccine and change the location of their appointment. It is possible to do so on the government’s Clic-santé website.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations fell by two to 122. This includes 31 patients in intensive care units, which remains unchanged from the previous day.

The most recent screening information shows that 15,252 tests were given Sunday.

Over the course of the pandemic, the province has seen a total of 374,731 cases and 11,207 deaths. The number of recoveries has now surpassed 362,000.

