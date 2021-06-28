Quebec reports less than 80 new COVID-19 cases as entire province turns green

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 76 new COVID-19 cases as the province lifted more public health restrictions Monday.

The latest information comes as the government announced last week it will no longer provide updates on weekends and statutory holidays about the pandemic. The province saw an additional 254 cases over the past three days since June 25, but didn’t break them down for each of the past three days.

The vaccination campaign saw another 77,687 doses of the novel coronavirus administered since the last report, for more than eight million to date.

Hospitalizations dropped by 11 to 124 since June 25. This includes 31 patients in intensive care units, a decrease of nine from last Friday.

Officials say 15,233 tests were conducted Saturday, the most recent day for which screening information is available.

Since the beginning of the health crisis, there have been 374,660 cases and 11,203 deaths in the province. As of Monday, more than 362,000 recoveries have been recorded.

All regions in Quebec are now designated green zones. It is the lowest alert level on the government’s colour-coded pandemic response system.

Several restrictions were relaxed further for green zones Monday, with up to 20 people now allowed to share a table on restaurant and bar patios.

Outdoor gatherings on private property can also now include up to 20 people.

Capacity for weddings and funerals is also rising to 250 people, but wedding receptions will be capped at 25 attendees indoors and 50 outside.

—With files from the Canadian Press