2 people hurt after plane crashes in residential neighbourhood in Mill Bay, B.C.

Two people have been injured after a small plane crashed in Mill Bay, north of Victoria on Vancouver Island.
B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed they received a call at 1:25 p.m. of a plane crash in a residential neighbourhood on Hayden Place in the small community.
Six ground and two air ambulances were initially dispatched to the scene and paramedics tended to two patients.
Trending Stories
BCEHS said one patient was transported by ground to the hospital in serious but stable condition.
The second patient was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.
Small plane crashes into Nelson supermarket parking lot
It is not known how many people were on board in total or where the plane was travelling from or to.
– More to come
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments