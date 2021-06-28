2 people hurt after plane crashes in residential neighbourhood in Mill Bay, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been injured after a small plane crashed in Mill Bay, north of Victoria on Vancouver Island.

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed they received a call at 1:25 p.m. of a plane crash in a residential neighbourhood on Hayden Place in the small community.

Six ground and two air ambulances were initially dispatched to the scene and paramedics tended to two patients.

BCEHS said one patient was transported by ground to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The second patient was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

It is not known how many people were on board in total or where the plane was travelling from or to.

