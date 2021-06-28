Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 people hurt after plane crashes in residential neighbourhood in Mill Bay, B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 6:38 pm
Mill Bay plane crash June 2021 View image in full screen
Emergency crews on the scene of a small plane crash in Mill Bay, north of Victoria on Vancouver Island, on June 28, 2021. Global News

Two people have been injured after a small plane crashed in Mill Bay, north of Victoria on Vancouver Island.

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed they received a call at 1:25 p.m. of a plane crash in a residential neighbourhood on Hayden Place in the small community.

Six ground and two air ambulances were initially dispatched to the scene and paramedics tended to two patients.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

BCEHS said one patient was transported by ground to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The second patient was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

Read more: Plane crash near Princeton closes highway for hours

Click to play video: 'Small plane crashes into Nelson supermarket parking lot' Small plane crashes into Nelson supermarket parking lot
Small plane crashes into Nelson supermarket parking lot – Aug 3, 2020

It is not known how many people were on board in total or where the plane was travelling from or to.

– More to come

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Plane Crash tagVancouver Island tagMill Bay tagVancouver Island plane crash tagHayden Place tagHayden Place Mill Bay tagMill Bay plane crash tagPlane crash Mill Bay tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers