COVID-19: Kingston eases gathering rules, sports return as Stage 2 of Ontario reopening approaches

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

With Stage 2 of Ontario’s reopening plan mere days away, the City of Kingston is looking to make everyone’s summer a little more enjoyable under the new set of rules.

As of June 30, the city says up to 25 people will be allowed to gather outdoors. This includes city parks, beaches and picnic areas, along with the chairs and bistro tables at Market Square.

The limit for indoor gatherings is capped at five.

Read more: Kingston sports leagues eager to reopen under phase 2

In last week’s council meeting, the city also granted noise bylaw exemptions to arts and culture events in order to provide some help to the recovering arts sector.

Also effective June 30, sports fields will be open for team play. Permits will be required and will be coordinated with partner and adult groups.

Story continues below advertisement

Indoor athletic facilities will remain closed to the public.

Aquafit classes will expand to 15 people per class, and outdoor fitness classes will also begin on June 30.

Starting July 5, the Kingston Area Recycling Centre (KARC) and Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 196 Lappan’s Lane return to regular operating hours.

For more information, you can visit the City of Kingston website.

2:16 COVID-19: Ontario businesses prepare for reopening, but need funding COVID-19: Ontario businesses prepare for reopening, but need funding