Chester-St. Margaret’s MLA Hugh MacKay not re-offering in next Nova Scotia election

Independent MLA Hugh MacKay has announced he will not be re-offering in the next Nova Scotia election, as speculation swirls that the premier is gearing up for an election call.

MacKay has represented Chester-St. Margaret’s for four years.

He was initially elected as a Liberal in 2017, but resigned from the caucus in 2020 after being charged a second time for impaired driving.

In July of that year, he was ordered to stay away from the applicant of an emergency protection order.

In a Facebook post, MacKay said it has been “a great honour” to have served his constituents.

“As I enter the next chapter of my life, I am grateful to be in good health and I will continue to stay focused on my wellbeing,” he wrote.