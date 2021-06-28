Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Chester-St. Margaret’s MLA Hugh MacKay not re-offering in next Nova Scotia election

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 5:52 pm
Chester-St. Margaret’s MLA Hugh MacKay not re-offering in next Nova Scotia election - image View image in full screen
Facebook,/Hugh MacKay

Independent MLA Hugh MacKay has announced he will not be re-offering in the next Nova Scotia election, as speculation swirls that the premier is gearing up for an election call.

MacKay has represented Chester-St. Margaret’s for four years.

Read more: Nova Scotia premier sidesteps election speculation as opposition gears for July call

He was initially elected as a Liberal in 2017, but resigned from the caucus in 2020 after being charged a second time for impaired driving. 

Click to play video: 'N.S. makes request for proposals for design of new Eastern Shore school' N.S. makes request for proposals for design of new Eastern Shore school
N.S. makes request for proposals for design of new Eastern Shore school

In July of that year, he was ordered to stay away from the applicant of an emergency protection order.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: N.S. MLA charged twice with impaired driving to sit as an independent

In a Facebook post, MacKay said it has been “a great honour” to have served his constituents.

“As I enter the next chapter of my life, I am grateful to be in good health and I will continue to stay focused on my wellbeing,” he wrote.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
politics tagNova Scotia Politics tagns poli tagns politics tagHugh MacKay tagChester-St. Margaret's tagreelection tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers