Canada

Hamilton police seek help with investigation into sudden death near Carter Park

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 4:26 pm
Hamilton police seek help with investigation into sudden death near Carter Park - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

Police say they are investigating a sudden death of a man in his 30s after he was found Friday morning near a central Hamilton park.

Investigators are seeking help from the public asking residents in a social media post on Monday whether they had “heard a disturbance” between 11 p.m. on Thursday night and 10 a.m. Friday morning not far from Carter Park at Victoria Avenue South and Young Street.

“A 38-year-old male was located in a wooded area and pronounced deceased on scene,” the service said in a release on Monday.

“The male was not from the area in which he was located and Hamilton Police are still trying to determine the factors which brought him to that location.”

Detectives say family members have been found and notified of the passing. However, the deceased’s name is not being released at present.

The cause of death is not known.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

