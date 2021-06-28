Hamilton police seek help with investigation into sudden death near Carter Park

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they are investigating a sudden death of a man in his 30s after he was found Friday morning near a central Hamilton park.

Investigators are seeking help from the public asking residents in a social media post on Monday whether they had “heard a disturbance” between 11 p.m. on Thursday night and 10 a.m. Friday morning not far from Carter Park at Victoria Avenue South and Young Street.

“A 38-year-old male was located in a wooded area and pronounced deceased on scene,” the service said in a release on Monday.

“The male was not from the area in which he was located and Hamilton Police are still trying to determine the factors which brought him to that location.”

#Hamont, were you in the area of Carter Park between 11p.m. on June 24th &10a.m. on June 25 & may have heard a disturbance? Please call Det. Tsuchida at 905-546-4123. HPS continue to investigate the sudden death of a 38-year-old male found deceased.https://t.co/wIqEvTb2Lh — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 28, 2021

Detectives say family members have been found and notified of the passing. However, the deceased’s name is not being released at present.

The cause of death is not known.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

