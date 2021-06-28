Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Police investigate serious crash involving pickup truck, dirt bike in New Tecumseth, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 12:33 pm
According to police, a GMC Sierra was travelling east on 5th Line when it collided with a Suzuki dirt bike that was travelling north from one trail end to another. View image in full screen
According to police, a GMC Sierra was travelling east on 5th Line when it collided with a Suzuki dirt bike that was travelling north from one trail end to another. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Officers are investigating a “serious” crash that involved a pickup truck and a dirt bike in New Tecumseth, Ont., on Sunday evening.

According to police, a GMC Sierra was travelling east on 5th Line when it collided with a Suzuki dirt bike that was travelling north from one trail end to another.

Trending Stories

Read more: One dead following crash involving vehicle, 2 motorcycles in New Tecumseth, Ont.

The dirt bike driver, a 15-year-old boy from New Tecumseth, suffered life-threatening injuries and was sent to a local hospital before he was airlifted to a trauma centre.

No charges have been laid at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New Tecumseth tagdirt bike crash tagNew Tecumseth crash tagNew Tecumseth collision tag5th line crash tagNew Tecumseth dirt bike crash tagpickup truck dirt bike crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers