Police investigate serious crash involving pickup truck, dirt bike in New Tecumseth, Ont.

Officers are investigating a “serious” crash that involved a pickup truck and a dirt bike in New Tecumseth, Ont., on Sunday evening.

According to police, a GMC Sierra was travelling east on 5th Line when it collided with a Suzuki dirt bike that was travelling north from one trail end to another.

The dirt bike driver, a 15-year-old boy from New Tecumseth, suffered life-threatening injuries and was sent to a local hospital before he was airlifted to a trauma centre.

No charges have been laid at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

