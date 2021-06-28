Menu

Canada

Deadly Canadian Forces helicopter crash linked with software glitch: report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2021 12:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia remembers victims of helicopter crash' Nova Scotia remembers victims of helicopter crash
One year after a Cyclone helicopter crashed into the Mediterranean sea, killing six Canadian Armed Forces members, Nova Scotians are taking the day to remember them. Alexa MacLean reports. – Apr 29, 2021

A military investigation has found that a software glitch played a major role in the deadly crash of a Cyclone helicopter off the coast of Greece last year.

The military’s flight safety directorate says manual inputs to the flight controls overrode the aircraft’s automation system, causing the naval helicopter to plummet into the Ionian Sea, killing all six personnel on board.

READ MORE: Canadian Forces pilots not warned about autopilot before deadly Cyclone crash in 2020

The report lists several recommendations, including the need to modify flight control software and establish a working group to review operational requirements around complex turning manoeuvres for the new CH-148 Cyclone.

The Cyclones are typically deployed on board Canadian frigates and used for search and rescue, surveillance and anti-submarine warfare.

READ MORE: CAF Cyclone helicopter crashed ‘at low altitude, was unrecoverable,’ report finds

The crash of the Stalker 22 on April 29, 2020, marked the third incident involving a Cyclone, with defective software blamed for one of the helicopters’ suddenly dropping several hundred feet during a test flight in 2017. Another had a “hard landing” on a ship in February 2019.

Several restrictions were placed on the helicopters after the 2017 incident forbidding crews from performing certain manoeuvres.

Click to play video: 'Recovery mission for Cyclone helicopter crash officially over' Recovery mission for Cyclone helicopter crash officially over
Recovery mission for Cyclone helicopter crash officially over – Jun 3, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
