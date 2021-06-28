Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Amazon to open new warehouse in Alberta that will use robotics to pick, pack, ship small items

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2021 10:31 am
Amazon says it plans to open a new warehouse in Alberta that will use robotics to help pick, pack and ship small items such as books, electronics and toys. View image in full screen
Amazon says it plans to open a new warehouse in Alberta that will use robotics to help pick, pack and ship small items such as books, electronics and toys. Raphael Lafargue/ABACAPRESS.COM

Amazon says it plans to open a new warehouse in Alberta that will use robotics to help pick, pack and ship small items such as books, electronics and toys.

The company says the warehouse will create more than 1,000 full- and part-time jobs.

The warehouse is to be built in Parkland County, Alta., west of Edmonton, and is expected to open next year.

Amazon says the robotic smart systems will help employees in their tasks at the warehouse.

Click to play video: 'Amazon posts 600 jobs for new Edmonton-area facility' Amazon posts 600 jobs for new Edmonton-area facility
Amazon posts 600 jobs for new Edmonton-area facility – Jul 6, 2020

Last week, Amazon said it will purchase power from a massive new solar farm in Alberta, marking the e-commerce giant’s second renewable energy investment in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Southern Alberta firm signs massive solar power deal with tech giant Amazon

Amazon signed a deal to buy up to 400 MW of electricity from Travers Solar, a $700-million, 465-MW project southeast of Calgary.

Related News
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Amazon tagAlberta jobs tagParkland County tagEdmonton jobs tagAmazon warehouse tagAmazon warehouse Alberta tagAlberta Amazon plant tagAlberta Amazon warehouse tagAmazon plant Alberta tagAmazon robotic smart systems tagParkland County Amazon tagParkland County Amazon warehouse tagParkland County jobs tagrobotic smart systems tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers