Amazon to open new warehouse in Alberta that will use robotics to pick, pack, ship small items

Amazon says it plans to open a new warehouse in Alberta that will use robotics to help pick, pack and ship small items such as books, electronics and toys.

The company says the warehouse will create more than 1,000 full- and part-time jobs.

The warehouse is to be built in Parkland County, Alta., west of Edmonton, and is expected to open next year.

Amazon says the robotic smart systems will help employees in their tasks at the warehouse.

Last week, Amazon said it will purchase power from a massive new solar farm in Alberta, marking the e-commerce giant’s second renewable energy investment in Canada.

Amazon signed a deal to buy up to 400 MW of electricity from Travers Solar, a $700-million, 465-MW project southeast of Calgary.

