Comments

Tech

Southern Alberta firm signs massive solar power deal with tech giant Amazon

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2021 5:28 pm
Amazon strikes solar power deal Vulcan County solar farm on June 23, 2021. View image in full screen
Amazon strikes solar power deal Vulcan County solar farm on June 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Susan Montoya Bryan

Amazon announced Wednesday it will purchase power from a massive new solar farm in Alberta, marking the e-commerce giant’s second renewable energy investment in Canada.

Construction began Wednesday on Travers Solar, a $700-million, 465-MW project southeast of Calgary, which its developers say will be the largest solar photovoltaic project in Canada and one of the largest in the world.

Privately held Greengate Power Corp. of Calgary says the solar farm will consist of 1.3 million solar panels and will provide enough electricity to power more than 100,000 homes by 2022.

Amazon, which has signed a deal to buy up to 400 MW of electricity from the project, previously announced plans to purchase power from an 80-MW solar farm in southern Alberta as part of its commitment to being fully powered by renewables by 2030.

Renewable electricity companies have credited Alberta’s unregulated electricity market for a recent boom in solar projects in the province.

Read more: Approval received for $500M southern Alberta solar power project

Other projects include the 300-MW Blackspring Ridge Wind Project, which is now owned by French firm EDF EN and Enbridge Inc. of Calgary, and the proposed 130-MW Claresholm Solar project, a joint venture between Capstone Infrastructure and Obton, a Danish investment company.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
