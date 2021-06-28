Man, 29, dies in Kitchener motorcycle crash: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a 29-year-old man is dead following a crash in Kitchener involving two motorcycles and a car early Monday.
The crash occurred near River Road East and Lorraine Avenue at around 1 a.m.
The man on the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later pronounced dead. He has not been identified.
Police said their investigation shows the motorcyclist passed a second motorcycle before losing control and hitting the back of a Toyota Prius.
Police added that the second motorcyclist also lost control while attempting to avoid the collision. That person and a passenger on the bike were checked out by paramedics and released.
Roads in the area were closed for several hours but have since reopened.
