Canada

Man, 29, dies in Kitchener motorcycle crash: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 10:39 am
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a 29-year-old man is dead following a crash in Kitchener involving two motorcycles and a car early Monday.

The crash occurred near River Road East and Lorraine Avenue at around 1 a.m.

Read more: A dozen homes under construction destroyed by fire in Kitchener

The man on the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later pronounced dead. He has not been identified.

Police said their investigation shows the motorcyclist passed a second motorcycle before losing control and hitting the back of a Toyota Prius.

Police added that the second motorcyclist also lost control while attempting to avoid the collision. That person and a passenger on the bike were checked out by paramedics and released.

Click to play video: 'Motorcycle advocates urge safety precautions after fatal crashes' Motorcycle advocates urge safety precautions after fatal crashes
Motorcycle advocates urge safety precautions after fatal crashes – Jun 23, 2019

Roads in the area were closed for several hours but have since reopened.

