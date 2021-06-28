Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Nude sunbathers rescued, fined 1,000 bucks after fleeing deer in Australia

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 10:26 am
Click to play video: 'Naked sunbathers lost in Australian bushland after being ‘startled by deer’ fined for COVID-19 breach, police say' Naked sunbathers lost in Australian bushland after being ‘startled by deer’ fined for COVID-19 breach, police say
WATCH: Two naked sunbathers who had to be rescued when they got lost in bushland south of Sydney, Australia after being "startled by a deer" were among 44 people fined for COVID-19 lockdown breaches on June 27, police said.

Two nude sunbathers have been fined $1,000 each for breaching COVID-19 lockdown while buck naked in Australia, after they ran away from some deer and called authorities for a rescue.

The bizarre incident played out Sunday evening in the state of New South Wales, where authorities say they rescued the two naked men from some bushland near a remote beach in Royal National Park.

“Unbelievably, we saw two men sunbaking naked on a beach in the south coast,” New South Wales Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said at a press conference. “They were startled by a deer, ran into the national park and got lost.”

It was not clear how many deer were involved, or whether any of them were bucks.

“It’s difficult to legislate against idiots,” Fuller said. “But clearly putting people at risk by leaving home without a proper reason … and then getting lost in the national park and diverting important resources away from the health operation, I think they should be embarrassed.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police break up ‘exorcism’ in lumber aisle of U.S. Home Depot

The men called for help and police ultimately showed up to find a 30-year-old man wearing nothing but a backpack, according to a news release.

“After a further search, a 49-year-old man, partially clothed, was also located,” authorities said, adding that a helicopter was involved in the search.

Trending Stories

“Emergency services are too often called to situations where people have entered the bush without sufficient clothing, footwear, equipment or preparation for where they are going,” a spokesperson for the State Emergency Service told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Read more: Cheeky boars lead nudist on a wild chase for his laptop

The two men were transported to a local police station and fined for breaching the state’s coronavirus lockdown rules, amid a busy day for lockdown enforcement.

Commissioner Fuller says 44 people were fined $1,000 each for venturing out without a reasonable excuse on Sunday. Four of those individuals were also fined for failing to wear a face covering.

Police issued another fine on Monday, after a man interrupted Fuller at the press conference to declare himself the “prime creator of the Earth.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Did you receive my cease and desist notice?” the bearded man can be heard saying at the press conference, while attempting to hand a form over to the commissioner.

The 42-year-old was hit with a $1,000 fine later in the day, according to a police press release. Officials said that he did not have a “reasonable excuse” to be away from home.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagAustralia tagLockdown tagDeer tagLost tagNAKED tagNudity tagLost hikers tagNudist tagnude sunbathers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers