Crime

Police investigate sudden death on the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted June 28, 2021 7:51 am
File photo - the Ontario Provincial Police. View image in full screen
File photo - the Ontario Provincial Police. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

There will be an increased police presence on the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation as officers investigate a sudden death over the weekend.

Officers with the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Police Service and the Middlesex County OPP were called to a disturbance at a home on Switzer Drive around 6 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, two people were taken to hospital where one of them was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the person that died has not yet been released. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Trending Stories

Tornado touchdown causes damage near Chatsworth, Ont.

A press release from provincial police Sunday stressed there is no threat to public safety.

“While the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, police believe there is no risk to the public at this time,” the police statement reads.

“Members of the community can expect to see an increased presence of police personnel and vehicles in the area as the investigation continues.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

