2 dead and 1 injured during afternoon swim in Port Sydney, Ont., police say

Two men have drowned and a third is in serious condition after going down water rapids in Port Sydney, Ont., Sunday afternoon.

According to an Ontario Provincial Police statement, emergency crews were called to the Port Sydney Falls area, located on the south side of Mary Lake and almost 20 kilometres south of downtown Huntsville, at around 2 p.m.

The statement said officers were told three men were seen in the water and went missing after going down the rapids.

Officers said after searching for an hour, two of the men were found nearby and rushed to the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital Site. A 23-year-old man died in hospital and a 22-year-old man was later stabilized.

The news release said a 20-year-old man was subsequently found dead by members of the OPP’s underwater search and recovery unit.

Officers said the victims weren’t from the area and they weren’t related.

Meanwhile, police once again urged residents to wear personal floatation devices and to make sure they know their personal limits as well as their surroundings.