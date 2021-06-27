Montreal Canadien Joel Armia back in COVID-19 protocol

Send this page to someone via email

There was one notable absence from the ice on Sunday morning at the Montreal Canadiens practice facility in Brossard.

Due to the National Hockey League’s (NHL) COVID-19 protocol, team forward Joel Armia was forced to miss practice.

According to team general manager Marc Bergevin, who made the announcement on Sunday during a remote press conference, Armia won’t be traveling with the team to Florida, where they’ll head to Tampa Bay and face the Lightning on Monday for the start of the Stanley Cup finals.

Canadiens playoff run attracts huge crowds

“It’s not ideal,” declared defenseman Ben Chiarot during media availability.

“It’s something we’ve kinda been dealing with all year, is, you know, guys kinda going out [due] to the COVID protocol. You know, Armia is obviously an important player for us. It’s just another piece of adversity we have to deal with.”

Bergevin said the team will have details on Armia’s condition Monday.

It’s the second time the forward has been placed on the NHL’s COVID protocol list. The first time was in March.

Fans, like Dylan Brisson, standing outside the Bell Centre where the team plays were dismayed but optimistic.

“Well, it’s hard,” Brisson sighed, “because our fourth line has been so good for us being with Perry, Staal and Armia. But I think the guys can adapt. They’ve gone through it — like, we’ve been without Jonathan Drouin for the whole playoffs.”

The team has also been without interim head coach Dominique Ducharme, who tested positive for the coronavirus. He’s expected to return for Game Three of the finals in Montreal.

Some fans believe the HABS have one big advantage.

“I think they work well together as a team,” said Anna Ulakovich. “They always do.

It’s a key weapon in their arsenal, according to Chiarot, who claimed the players like each other.

“I think we all just really enjoy being around each other,” he said. “We enjoy being on the ice together. There’s not one guy in the room that doesn’t really have a great relationship with all his teammates.”

The road has been challenging to say the least to make it this far again after 28 years, the last time they won the Stanley Cup.

Team captain Shea Weber refuses to get distracted by all the excitement.

“I think we got to live in that moment and stay focused and just keep in the grind,” he insisted.

Despite being underdogs again, players and fans hope the strong bond will help the team bring the cup home.