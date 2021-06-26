Montreal Canadiens’ Dominique Ducharme to return to bench for Game 3 of final

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal Canadiens‘ interim head coach, Dominique Ducharme, will be back behind the team for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals.

Ducharme confirmed the news on Saturday via video conference.

The coach has been in confinement since June 18 after testing positive for COVID-19. Fourteen days will have passed by July 2, in time for Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Ducharme tested positive after the team played in Las Vegas even though he received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. He says he has been asymptomatic.

Dominique Ducharme affirme qu'il devrait être de retour derrière le banc pour le match 3. Dominique Ducharme says he should be back behind the bench for Game 3. #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 26, 2021

Assistant coach Luke Richardson led the team for the last four semi-final games against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ducharme says he has been staying closely in touch with coaches and players while at home.

The Habs are in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since their 24th and final victory in 1993.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are the defending champions. The series will get underway Monday in Tampa.

–With files from Alessia Simona Maratta, Global News

