Sports

Montreal Canadiens’ Dominique Ducharme to return to bench for Game 3 of final

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2021 1:06 pm
Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme scratches his head as he watches the final moments of third period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Toronto Maple Leafs, in Montreal, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme scratches his head as he watches the final moments of third period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Toronto Maple Leafs, in Montreal, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The Montreal Canadiens‘ interim head coach, Dominique Ducharme, will be back behind the team for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals.

Ducharme confirmed the news on Saturday via video conference.

The coach has been in confinement since June 18 after testing positive for COVID-19. Fourteen days will have passed by July 2, in time for Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

READ MORE: Montreal streets awash with celebration, tear gas as Habs eliminate Golden Knights in overtime

Ducharme tested positive after the team played in Las Vegas even though he received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. He says he has been asymptomatic.

Assistant coach Luke Richardson led the team for the last four semi-final games against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ducharme says he has been staying closely in touch with coaches and players while at home.

The Habs are in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since their 24th and final victory in 1993.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are the defending champions. The series will get underway Monday in Tampa.

–With files from Alessia Simona Maratta, Global News

Click to play video: ''Stanley Cup Fever' sweeps Montreal, as Habs hope to advance to Stanley Cup finals'
‘Stanley Cup Fever’ sweeps Montreal, as Habs hope to advance to Stanley Cup finals
© 2021 The Canadian Press
