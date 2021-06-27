Family of missing special needs Drayton Valley man, 65, pleads with Albertans to help find him

Albertans are being asked to be on the lookout for a special needs man who has been missing for nearly a week.

Derek John Henningsmoen, 65, was last seen in the west-central Alberta town of Drayton Valley in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 22.

His niece Danicka Sluchinski said Henningsmoen has a mental illness and is disabled after suffering a series of strokes.

She said her uncle was a “very cool guy” who drove a Harley Davidson motorcycle and played drums in a band, but now can’t speak clearly.

“He does not communicate well. He has issues speaking and but he is kind to the whole community,” she said.

View image in full screen Derek John Henningsmoen, 65, was last seen in Drayton Valley, Alta. in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Suppled by family

Henningsmoen is five-feet, six-inches tall and 150 pounds. He has blue eyes and wears glasses, and his niece said he has “long, silver-grey hair that makes him very distinctive.”

Sluchinski said her uncle walks with a shuffle and a hunch: “If you see him, you will know it’s him.”

Henningsmoen is known to Drayton Valley residents, his niece said, explaining he is known to wander around town.

“He tends to go to 7-Eleven, pick up a Slurpee, go to the dog park, and lots of people around town know who he is, because he’s been in this area for a very, very long time.”

His niece said he lives independently but health-care aides check in on him every day. Drayton Valley RCMP said they were notified by caregivers that Henningsmoen had not returned home on June 21.

RCMP and the family said Henningsmoen was last seen wearing black or dark green sweatpants, a light grey t-shirt and black sweater.

“People went looking for him. They saw them throughout town missing a shoe. And then during the search, they found his jacket missing with his wallet and his keys in it. And then also during the search, we found both shoes,” Sluchinski said, adding later on, her uncle appeared to have lost his socks too.

RCMP initially said Henningsmoen was last seen last Monday afternoon near the Drayton Valley dog park, however that last sighting was later changed to 2:50 a.m. Tuesday at the Petro Canada South gas station and truck on the south side of town.

“At this time, the RCMP, search and rescue, dogs, helicopters have all searched for Derek, as well as the town of Drayton Valley, which is amazing and we are so thankful. But there have been no further hints that he’s around here,” Sluchinski said.

“He either wandered off somewhere or somebody has picked him up and taken him to another location.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "He either wandered off somewhere or somebody has picked him up and taken him to another location."

His niece says he was spotted on surveillance footage at the gas station, which is near Highway 22 — the main route through the community. She fears he may have been picked up by a stranger.

“What we believe at this point, that he was picked up at that truck stop and taken to another location, another town, another city.”

While the family is still asking Drayton Valley and Brazeau-area residents to check their yards and outbuildings, people in other Alberta communities are also asked to keep an eye out for Henningsmoen.

“Derek is confused right now and he needs to come home and he needs his medication.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Derek is confused right now and he needs to come home and he needs his medication."

If you have any information as to his whereabouts, please contact Drayton Valley RCMP at 780-542-4457. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

