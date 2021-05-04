Edmonton police and family continue search for missing man 1 year after disappearance

Send this page to someone via email

The family of an Edmonton man who has been missing for a year is asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Travis Hollar has not been seen since April 29, 2020.

The Hollar family said his disappearance is out of character as he is extremely close to his family.

“Travis suffers from a brain injury that causes his emotional intelligence to be that of a much younger person. He has always relied heavily on family to help him with day-to-day matters in his life,” the family said in a statement.

The Edmonton police missing persons unit has exhausted all avenues to find Hollar and police are concerned for his well-being.

Hollar was known to spend time in the inner city and northeast Edmonton.

“Our family is completely lost not knowing where Travis is or if he is okay. If anyone has any information, we beg them to come forward,” the family said.

“We just want him home safe, and for this heartache of not knowing what happened to him to finally be over.”

Hollar is 5’7″ and has blue eyes. He has a tattoo on his right forearm of the name ‘Travis’ and a tattoo on his left forearm of a marijuana leaf with the word ‘Loyal’ inside.

He was 160 pounds, with shaved brown hair at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information about Hollar’s whereabouts is asked to contact Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers.

