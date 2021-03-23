Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Features

Police seek tips on missing girl last seen in north Edmonton on Sunday

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 23, 2021 10:54 pm
The Edmonton Police Service issued a plea for help from the public on Tuesday as it tried to find a 13-year-old girl reported missing by her family over the weekend. View image in full screen
The Edmonton Police Service issued a plea for help from the public on Tuesday as it tried to find a 13-year-old girl reported missing by her family over the weekend. Supplied by EPS

The Edmonton Police Service issued a plea for help from the public on Tuesday as it tried to find a 13-year-old girl reported missing by her family over the weekend.

In a news release, police said Jessica Urwin was last seen on Sunday at a McDonald’s at 15333 Castle Downs Rd. at around 11 a.m. The EPS said she was seen with “two unknown males.”

“She is known to frequent this McDonald’s, as well as Castle Downs Park,” police said, adding she requires medication.

Trending Stories

“Given her age, there are concerns for her well-being.”

Urwin is five-foot-three and weighs 140 pounds. She has blue eyes and long black hair with auburn highlights around her face.

When she was last seen, she was wearing black leggings, a black shirt and black hoodie. She was also carrying a grey or blue denim backpack with a pink cherry patch on it.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information regarding Urwin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEPSmissing personMissing TeenMissing GirlMissing Teenager

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers