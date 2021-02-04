Menu

Edmonton police ask for tips as they try to find man who vanished over 3 weeks ago

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Edmonton police are trying to find Tyler Johnson who they say has been missing since Jan. 12, 2021.
Edmonton police are trying to find Tyler Johnson who they say has been missing since Jan. 12, 2021. Supplied by EPS

The Edmonton Police Service issued a plea for tips from the public on Thursday as they try to find a 26-year-old man who they say has been missing since Jan. 12.

According to police, Tyler Johnson’s last known locations were south Edmonton, Wetaskiwin and Maskwacis.

“Johnson’s disappearance is considered to be out of character,” police said in a news release.

“It is not known if foul play is involved.”

Police said Johnson is six-foot-one and 170 pounds. He has a slim build, dark brown hair in a medium-length crew cut and brown eyes.

He is believed to be driving a black 2004 Audi A4, and police are also trying to locate the vehicle.

“At this time, the licence plate on the vehicle has not been confirmed,” police said.

Edmonton police are looking for a black 2004 Audi A4 in connection with a missing person investigation.
Edmonton police are looking for a black 2004 Audi A4 in connection with a missing person investigation. Supplied by EPS

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts or the Audi is asked to call EPS immediately at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

