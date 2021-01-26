Police ask public for help to find girl last seen in north Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Police issued a plea for help from the public on Tuesday night as they search for an 11-year-old girl last seen in north Edmonton earlier in the day.

In a news release, police said Halimo Halimsheikh-Marr was last seen in the area of 164A Avenue and 115 Street at 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

They said she was wearing a head-covering and a grey winter jacket and was carrying a purple and grey school bag.

Police said while the girl’s disappearance “is considered to be out of character,” there was no indication as of Tuesday night that any foul play was involved.

Anyone with information regarding Halimsheikh-Marr’s whereabouts is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service immediately at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

