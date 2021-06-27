Melville, Sask. postpones Canada Day in light of unmarked graves discovery at Marieval

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Melville is postponing its Canada Day celebrations, a decision made in light of the discovery of an estimated 751 unmarked graves found at the former site of Marieval Indian Residential School.

Melville city council came to the resolution on Friday night during a special meeting.

“City council expressed great concern for our neighbours, friends, and families deeply affected by the situation,” the city wrote in a press release Saturday.

“Therefore, out of respect for our neighbours on the Cowessess First Nation, all residential school survivors and their families, city council decided to postpone the Canada Day celebrations while our communities are mourning.”

The decision came from one of three recommendations brought forward to council, one of which was the postponement.

Story continues below advertisement

The two other approved motions asked that the mayor along with city council to “establish communication with the leadership of local First Nations in an effort to plan a cross-cultural celebration in the summer of 2021.”

“Some of [Cowessess First Nation members] work in our community, some of them attend our schools, utilize our hospitals, our facilities and so on,” Mayor of Melville Walter Streelasky said.

“They are part of our community, perhaps an extended community because of distance, but we are not that far away. They are our neighbours and because of that, we chose, as a council, that they are grieving and we grieve with them.”

Council is also encouraging Melville residents to place a candle in their window or front step or hang an orange shirt in their window to show their support.

“Canada Day is a time to be thankful and celebrate our freedom, our diversity, our health care and many more things,” the press release read.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are a nation built on the strength of the diversity of our people, the ability to help our neighbour and respect one another.

“The recent discovery of unmarked graves across the countyy and now at Cowessess is a sad part of our nation’s history. It’s a time to reflect and mourn with our Indigenous community.”

Melville joins Lac La Ronge, La Ronge and Air Ronge as other Saskatchewan communities pressing pause on Canada Day.

Anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience can access the 24-hour, toll-free and confidential National Indian Residential School Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419.

0:44 Memorial held on Cowessess First Nation for estimated 751 people discovered in unmarked burial sites at former residential school Memorial held on Cowessess First Nation for estimated 751 people discovered in unmarked burial sites at former residential school