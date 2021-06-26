Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S., feds announce $1.46M in funding to upgrade 2 recreational facilities

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted June 26, 2021 2:44 pm
Darrell Samson, MP of Sackville—Preston—Chezzetcook, Nadine Lamontagne, Cheema Aquatic Club commodore and deputy premier Kelly Regan during the announcement Saturday. View image in full screen
Darrell Samson, MP of Sackville—Preston—Chezzetcook, Nadine Lamontagne, Cheema Aquatic Club commodore and deputy premier Kelly Regan during the announcement Saturday. Communications Nova Scotia

The Nova Scotia government is partnering with the federal government to spend $1.46 million on upgrading two recreational facilities in Nova Scotia.

The Orenda Canoe Club in Lake Echo will receive $200,000 from the province and $160,000 from Ottawa through its Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

The money will be used to “complete the second phase of its renovation and community revitalization project and enhance the club’s current programs,” the province said in a release.

Halifax Regional Municipality will also contribute $20,000 to the Orenda Canoe Club project.

Read more: Bedford ferry being added to Halifax Transit fleet, study expected for 2022

Meanwhile, the Cheema Aquatic Club in Waverley will get $500,000 from the province and $600,000 from the federal government toward the expansion and retrofit of its Frank Garner Boat House facility.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“This funding will increase the quality of this valuable piece of community and recreational infrastructure,” the release said. “It also improves accessibility to the club, which will allow for more inclusive programs like para-paddling.”

Read more: Nova Scotia ‘poised for an election very soon,’ says one expert

In the release, deputy premier Kelly Regan said recreational facilities play a “significant role in strengthening our communities and our province.”

“Investing in places like Orenda Canoe Club and Cheema Aquatic Club means Nova Scotia families have access to upgraded community infrastructure that provide space for safe and inclusive recreational programming,” she said.

This is the latest in a series of provincial spending announcements in recent weeks, pointing to the possibility of an election being called this summer.

Click to play video: 'Screen Nova Scotia executive director talks big boost in funding' Screen Nova Scotia executive director talks big boost in funding
Screen Nova Scotia executive director talks big boost in funding
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia tagInfrastructure tagInvestment tagRecreation tagfederal tagGovernment funding tagKelly Regan tagRecreational Facilities tagDarrell Samson tagCANOE CLUB tagSpending announcement tagcheema aquatic club taginvesting in canada infrastructure tagorenda canoe club tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers