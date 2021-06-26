N.S., feds announce $1.46M in funding to upgrade 2 recreational facilities

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government is partnering with the federal government to spend $1.46 million on upgrading two recreational facilities in Nova Scotia.

The Orenda Canoe Club in Lake Echo will receive $200,000 from the province and $160,000 from Ottawa through its Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

The money will be used to “complete the second phase of its renovation and community revitalization project and enhance the club’s current programs,” the province said in a release.

Halifax Regional Municipality will also contribute $20,000 to the Orenda Canoe Club project.

Meanwhile, the Cheema Aquatic Club in Waverley will get $500,000 from the province and $600,000 from the federal government toward the expansion and retrofit of its Frank Garner Boat House facility.

“This funding will increase the quality of this valuable piece of community and recreational infrastructure,” the release said. “It also improves accessibility to the club, which will allow for more inclusive programs like para-paddling.”

In the release, deputy premier Kelly Regan said recreational facilities play a “significant role in strengthening our communities and our province.”

“Investing in places like Orenda Canoe Club and Cheema Aquatic Club means Nova Scotia families have access to upgraded community infrastructure that provide space for safe and inclusive recreational programming,” she said.

This is the latest in a series of provincial spending announcements in recent weeks, pointing to the possibility of an election being called this summer.

