Canada

Search continues Saturday for Truro, N.S., toddler missing for more than a year

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted June 26, 2021 2:31 pm
Members of Ground Search and Rescue during a search for three-year-old Dylan Ehler in the Old Barns area on Saturday. View image in full screen
Members of Ground Search and Rescue during a search for three-year-old Dylan Ehler in the Old Barns area on Saturday. Alexa MacLean/Global News

The search continued Saturday for Dylan Ehler, a Nova Scotia toddler who’s been missing since May 2020.

In a Facebook post, the Truro Police Service said they, along with Ground Search and Rescue, are conducting a search of the waterways and beaches in the Old Barns area.

Read more: Missing child Dylan Ehler’s parents still searching one year later

“There is no new evidence or information that has led to the search of this area, just a desire to be as complete and thorough as possible,” it said.

“Our goal remains locating Dylan and bringing closure to his family.”

Three-year-old Dylan Ehler at his home in Truro. View image in full screen
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler at his home in Truro. Submitted by Jason Ehler

Police said Saturday is the only day they’re looking. They wanted to search the area earlier in the spring but were disrupted by the third wave of COVID-19.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The three-year-old went missing on May 6, 2020, while visiting his grandmother’s house on Elizabeth Street in Truro. His family said Dylan was playing in the backyard and vanished when his grandmother turned her back to put a dog on the leash.

It’s presumed the child drowned in the nearby Lepper Brook, which feeds into the Salmon River which runs into the Bay of Fundy.

Read more: ‘We never provoked them’: Parents of missing N.S. toddler take legal action over online harassment

Dylan’s body has never been found, just his rubber boots, which police found in the waterway on May 6, 2020, roughly seven hours after he was reported missing.

One boot was tangled along with debris in the Lepper Brook, while the other boot was found further down the river by firefighters searching the water.

Truro police and emergency first responders conducted a search of the area for a week before calling it off. Police have said they do not suspect any foul play.

Click to play video: 'One-year anniversary of Dylan Ehler’s disappearance' One-year anniversary of Dylan Ehler’s disappearance
One-year anniversary of Dylan Ehler’s disappearance – May 6, 2021

— With files from Alexa MacLean

