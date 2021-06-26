Search continues Saturday for Truro, N.S., toddler missing for more than a year

Send this page to someone via email

The search continued Saturday for Dylan Ehler, a Nova Scotia toddler who’s been missing since May 2020.

In a Facebook post, the Truro Police Service said they, along with Ground Search and Rescue, are conducting a search of the waterways and beaches in the Old Barns area.

“There is no new evidence or information that has led to the search of this area, just a desire to be as complete and thorough as possible,” it said.

“Our goal remains locating Dylan and bringing closure to his family.”

View image in full screen Three-year-old Dylan Ehler at his home in Truro. Submitted by Jason Ehler

Police said Saturday is the only day they’re looking. They wanted to search the area earlier in the spring but were disrupted by the third wave of COVID-19.

The three-year-old went missing on May 6, 2020, while visiting his grandmother’s house on Elizabeth Street in Truro. His family said Dylan was playing in the backyard and vanished when his grandmother turned her back to put a dog on the leash.

It’s presumed the child drowned in the nearby Lepper Brook, which feeds into the Salmon River which runs into the Bay of Fundy.

Dylan’s body has never been found, just his rubber boots, which police found in the waterway on May 6, 2020, roughly seven hours after he was reported missing.

One boot was tangled along with debris in the Lepper Brook, while the other boot was found further down the river by firefighters searching the water.

Truro police and emergency first responders conducted a search of the area for a week before calling it off. Police have said they do not suspect any foul play.

2:02 One-year anniversary of Dylan Ehler’s disappearance One-year anniversary of Dylan Ehler’s disappearance – May 6, 2021

— With files from Alexa MacLean

