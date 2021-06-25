Menu

Canada

Officer suspended for inappropriate relationship no longer working as Sajjan’s assistant

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 25, 2021 11:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Military ombudsman says sexual misconduct in Canadian Armed Forces threatens national security' Military ombudsman says sexual misconduct in Canadian Armed Forces threatens national security
WATCH ABOVE: Military ombudsman says sexual misconduct in Canadian Armed Forces threatens national security

A reserve military officer who was ordered suspended from the Vancouver police three years ago for an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate is no longer working for Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan.

Department spokesman Dan Le Bouthillier said in an email Friday that Maj. Greg McCullough is no longer employed as a military assistant to the minister of national defence.

Read more: Sajjan assistant had inappropriate relationship, suspended while with Vancouver police

McCullough was hired in March 2020 to support Sajjan’s work in Vancouver despite an external investigation that found him guilty in 2018 of two counts of misconduct for his relationship with Const. Nicole Chan, who later took her own life in January 2019.

Le Bouthillier said McCullough is now working with the Army Reserve in Vancouver on other duties.

Sajjan’s office has said the two men served together in the same army reserve unit in B.C., but that the military was responsible for hiring him to the unique position and neither the minister nor his staff knew about McCullough’s past.

Click to play video: 'Liberals putting more effort into protecting Minister Sajjan than women and men in military, says Conservative MP Bezan' Liberals putting more effort into protecting Minister Sajjan than women and men in military, says Conservative MP Bezan

Sajjan has faced opposition calls to resign for his handling of sexual misconduct allegations involving senior commanders.

The prime minister has insisted that Sajjan, who has served as Trudeau’s only defence minister since the Liberals first took office in late 2015, is the right person to lead the charge when it comes to changing the military’s culture and eradicating sexual misconduct and hate.

McCullough has told The Canadian Press that Sajjan played no part in his hiring process.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
