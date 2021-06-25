COVID-19: Fleming College students to require first vaccine dose for on-campus residence living

Send this page to someone via email

Fleming College in Peterborough will require students to have at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine if they want to live in a campus residence starting this fall semester, the college announced Friday.

The announcement follows one last month made by Trent University. Both post-secondary institutions say their policy is based on scientific data and supported by Peterborough Public Health.

“The pandemic continues to be an evolving situation, and we have always emphasized that safety is everyone’s responsibility at Fleming,” stated college president Maureen Adamson. “The vaccination requirement for those in residence will provide peace of mind to students and their families.”

Future residence students are advised to have their vaccine at least 14 days prior to their move-in date.

“Those unable to receive a first dose before moving in, will have 14 days to get vaccinated,” the college stated. “The College will provide support to students who require first and second doses and is working closely with Peterborough Public Health to coordinate access to vaccines.”

Any student who cannot be vaccinated on medical or other grounds recognized by the Ontario Human Rights Code may request an accommodation. Fleming says it is committed to the protection of privacy, and any information gathered will be in compliance with the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

Other safety measures will continue to be implemented, including masking and reduced capacity limits in shared spaces, and enhanced cleaning and sanitation of all areas.

The vaccine requirement applies only to the college-owned residences on campus and not the entire campus or to those living off campus.

Fleming continues to investigate a deadly outbreak in February that claimed the life of 31-year-old Fleming student Zachary Root at the off-campus, privately run Severn Court Student Residence in the city’s west end near the Sutherland Campus. Health officials said the outbreak, which at one point had up to 60 variant COVID-19 cases, was attributed to parties held at the residence. A subsequent COVID-19 outbreak at Champlain College student residence at Trent University was linked to the gatherings at Severn Court, the health unit reported.

Fleming cancelled in-person classes at its Sutherland campus as a result of the outbreak.

A tribunal was launched and previously Adamson said the college would impose the “harshest” possible sanctions on those involved in the parties at the residence complex.