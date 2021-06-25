Kingston Police are in search of a scotch thief from March

Send this page to someone via email

In a delayed release, Kingston Police are asking for the publics help in identifying a man who stole $1000 in product from a local LCBO.

On March 14th 2021, a 45-50 year old Caucasian male entered the liquor store on Barrack Street and took five bottles of 15-year-old Mortlach limited edition Game of Thrones series scotch that are valued at $200 each.

The man is described as 5’11, 200 pounds and appears to have a dark beard under his black face mask. At the time of the theft he was wearing a black toque, black jacket, blue jeans and black work boots.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 613-549-4660 ext. 6247. Those who wish to remain anonymous can do so as well upon request.

