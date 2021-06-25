Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston Police are in search of a scotch thief from March

By Kayla Karim Global News
Posted June 25, 2021 5:24 pm
Kingston police are in search of a 50 year old man that stole five bottles of scotch from a local LCBO back in March that is valued at $1000.
Kingston police are in search of a 50 year old man that stole five bottles of scotch from a local LCBO back in March that is valued at $1000. Global News

In a delayed release, Kingston Police are asking for the publics help in identifying a man who stole $1000 in product from a local LCBO.

On March 14th 2021, a 45-50 year old Caucasian male entered the liquor store on Barrack Street and took five bottles of 15-year-old Mortlach limited edition Game of Thrones series scotch that are valued at $200 each.

Trending Stories

Read more: Kingston police say fire in portable at French school was act of arson

The man is described as 5’11, 200 pounds and appears to have a dark beard under his black face mask. At the time of the theft he was wearing a black toque, black jacket, blue jeans and black work boots.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 613-549-4660 ext. 6247. Those who wish to remain anonymous can do so as well upon request.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagPolice tagKingston tagTheft taglcbo tagStolen tagScotch tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers