Health

COVID-19: 15 active cases remain for Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 25, 2021 3:00 pm
The Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports 15 active COVID-19 cases on June 25, 2021. The Canadian Press file

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported two new cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction on Friday.

Single new cases were reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County. However, the number of active cases dropped to 15 on Friday, down from 20 on Thursday. The active cases include eight in the City of Kawartha Lakes (three less), seven in Northumberland County (one less) and zero in Haliburton County (one less).

There were seven additional resolved cases reported Thursday. The 2,076 cumulative resolved cases make up 96.4 per cent of the health unit’s 2,153 total cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Read more: Some cancelling appointments at mass immunization sites due to Pfizer delay: HKPR Health Unit

The number of variant cases remained unchanged at 782 for the second-straight day. Total variant cases include 403 in the Kawarthas, 343 in Northumberland County and 36 in Haliburton County.

There are no active outbreaks for the health unit after declaring the outbreak over at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay on Wednesday. Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 69 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities and 11 at workplace settings.

Other data for Friday:

  • Deaths: 75 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported June 5 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 57 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.
  • Hospitalized COVID-19 cases to date: 81 — unchanged since Monday. Four people are currently in an area hospital (one less than Thursday) with two in an intensive care unit (one less, the first change since June 17). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported one admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Friday (one less than Thursday).
  • Vaccinations: As of June 21, 73 per cent of HKPR residents aged 12 and up have had at least one dose of vaccine.
