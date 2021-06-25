After a N.B. village lost its only grocery store, a new one is set to open

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been nearly two years since the village of Hillsborough lost its only grocery store, but plans are in place to open a new market in the community late in the summer.

Hillsborough Gateway Market owner Bryon Gourley gave village councillors a peek into the new store on Friday. He said it will be a country-style market selling mostly local goods.

Gourley said COVID-19 has altered shopping habits and people want access to items closer to home.

“Things are starting to go back to normal…. Economic drive is starting to go up again. People have changed their insights and started thinking, well, let’s shop locally now instead of going to all these other big box stores, if we can get it here and not have to travel and be safer,” said Gourley.

The new market will open in the previous grocery store. Former owner Terry Stafford decided to step away from the business in October 2019 due to family health concerns, and the store closed after he couldn’t find a buyer.

That meant residents had to travel to Moncton or Sussex for everyday items.

Hillsborough Mayor Robert Rochon said the issue was top of mind for many during the recent election campaign.

“One of the biggest messages that we received was that we need to turn the tide around in terms of business closures and focus on bringing some business back to the community. And the most important one was bringing back a grocery store,” said Rochon.

Gourley said ex-grocery staff have also reached out to him hoping to work for him.

“On the door I had business cards already because news has gotten out there that we are opening up and it’s all local people who want to sell their wares here, and goods,” said Gourley.

Rochon said he’s confident the community will support the new market.

“We will do whatever we can to work with them. We want to see this place thrive,” he said.

Gourley plans to open in September.