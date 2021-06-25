CRCA asks residents to give feedback on changes to Ontario’s conservation act

Send this page to someone via email

The Cataraqui Regional Conservation Authority is asking residents to give their opinions on the province’s plans to change the Conservation Authority Act.

Proposed amendments to the act would redefine mandatory and non-mandatory programs that local conservation authorities would be able to provide.

If the changes are accepted, items like tree planting and forest management, wetland restoration, recreation and trails on conservation lands and educational, training and cultural programs will be designated as not mandatory.

Mandatory items include risk to natural hazards, conservation and management of lands controlled by the authority and source water protection.

Currently, the government is finishing up its public consultation phase on changes announced in an omnibus bill announced late last year.

The changes were met with intense criticism from conservation authorities and environmental advocates alike, who say the amendments will impact many areas, especially limit watershed management.

Now, with only days left in the consultation phase, CRCA hopes residents will express their support for local conservation.

Comments can be submitted online until June 27, or by email to the ministry at ca.office@ontario.ca, and will be considered by the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks when developing the proposed regulations.