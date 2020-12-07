Ontario announces $30M of wetlands funding after conservation authority members resign

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO — Ontario has announced new funding for environmental protection Monday after several conservation authority members resigned over the weekend.

Steve Clark, minister of municipal affairs and housing, says the provincial government is investing $30 million to create and restore wetlands across Ontario.

Six members of Ontario’s Greenbelt Council resigned yesterday, following a similar move by former chair David Crombie on Saturday.

Read more: Former federal cabinet minister leaves Ontario role over proposed environment laws

Crombie’s resignation notice said he was leaving in response to measures contained in the Progressive Conservatives’ omnibus budget bill that he argues would gut key environmental protections.

When asked if this morning’s announcement was in response to the resignations Clark says that there has been an ongoing conversation about protecting the province’s wetlands.

Story continues below advertisement

Clark also says that he wanted to work with the council members but they offered no plan to expand Ontario’s Greenbelt.

4:40 Proposed legislation has conservation authorities across Ontario sounding the alarm Proposed legislation has conservation authorities across Ontario sounding the alarm