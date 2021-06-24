Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Upsetting’ school bus driving video near Halifax under investigation

By Alexa MacLean Global News
Posted June 24, 2021 7:21 pm
Click to play video: '‘Upsetting’ school bus driving captured on video in Beaver Bank' ‘Upsetting’ school bus driving captured on video in Beaver Bank
Dashcam footage captures "upsetting" driving of a school bus driver in Beaver Bank appearing to speed through an intersection and turn left on a yellow light. The transportation provider has confirmed that one of their drivers was involved in the incident. Alexa MacLean reports.

Dashcam footage of a school bus speeding through an intersection to make a yellow light, and then regaining control on the gravel shoulder of the road, has many concerned in the community of Beaver Bank.

The video shows the school bus was still making a left-hand turn at the intersection of Beaver Bank Road and Stokil Drive, when the light for the oncoming traffic turned green.

“I can’t believe that the bus is actually travelling at that speed when the light was in the process of changing,” said Dave Hessian, who recorded the incident on his vehicle’s dashcam.

“To see the dust fly from the gravel to give an indication as to his ground speed.”

Read more: Halifax schools to get improved bus services after complaints, delays

Story continues below advertisement

In the Halifax Regional Municipality, some school bus services are provided by National Passenger Services. The company confirmed that one of their drivers was involved in this particular incident.

In a statement to Global News, they say they are investigating what happened, and that there were no injuries reported.

Trending Stories

The company says the driver thought there was a dog running between the cars in the traffic line, towards his side of the road, and that he opted to steer wider onto the shoulder to avoid injuring the dog.

“The video and the stills speak for themselves. There’s nothing there, there was no pedestrian in any of the four directions,” said Hessian.

Click to play video: 'Mother says 3-year-old daughter dropped off in the wrong community by a school bus' Mother says 3-year-old daughter dropped off in the wrong community by a school bus
Mother says 3-year-old daughter dropped off in the wrong community by a school bus – Sep 16, 2020

He says the intersection is often very busy, and suggests an advanced green light or other traffic signal change should be made.

Story continues below advertisement

District 14 Coun. Lisa Blackburn says she will look into it.

“I can definitely put in the call to traffic services and have them come out and have a look,” she said.

“An advanced green will only solve a few problems. Vehicles that are trying to jump the red and make that turn at the last minute, I don’t think advanced greens are going to do all that much to curb that type of behaviour.”

– With a file from Rebecca Lau 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halifax Regional Municipality tagDriving tagRoad Safety tagSchool Bus tagDash Cam tagbeaver bank tagNational Passenger Services tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers