9 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases in the region on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,240, including 249 deaths.

Local public health also reported four new cases of a coronavirus variant on Thursday, bringing that total to 4,879, including 63 of which that are active.

Four of the new cases are in Barrie, while one is in Bradford, one is in Midland, one is Springwater, one is in Tiny Township and another is in Wasaga Beach.

Three of the cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is community-acquired and another is travel-related. The rest are all under investigation.

Meanwhile, 64 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 19.9 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,240 COVID-19 cases, 94 per cent — or 11,472 — have recovered, while 11 people are currently in hospital.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 296 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 531,278, including 9,099 deaths.