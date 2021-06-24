SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

9 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 24, 2021 5:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario to move into Step 2 of reopening ahead of schedule' Ontario to move into Step 2 of reopening ahead of schedule
Step two of the province’s reopening plan was supposed to begin July 2 but it was bumped as Ontario surpassed its vaccination targets. Marianne Dimain reports.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases in the region on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,240, including 249 deaths.

Local public health also reported four new cases of a coronavirus variant on Thursday, bringing that total to 4,879, including 63 of which that are active.

Read more: Ontario reports nearly 300 new COVID-19 cases as test positivity continues to drop

Four of the new cases are in Barrie, while one is in Bradford, one is in Midland, one is Springwater, one is in Tiny Township and another is in Wasaga Beach.

Three of the cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is community-acquired and another is travel-related. The rest are all under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, 64 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 19.9 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Doug Ford hints at possible early Step 2 reopening, even by a ‘matter of days’

Of the region’s total 12,240 COVID-19 cases, 94 per cent — or 11,472 — have recovered, while 11 people are currently in hospital.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 296 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 531,278, including 9,099 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Ontario health officials defend decision not to enter Step 3 of reopening' Ontario health officials defend decision not to enter Step 3 of reopening
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagSimcoe Muskoka District Health Unit tagMuskoka covid tagSimcoe County covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers