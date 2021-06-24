SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

More than 7,300 new COVID-19 vaccines given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 24, 2021 3:23 pm
Ontario to move into Step 2 of reopening ahead of schedule
Step 2 of the province’s reopening plan was supposed to begin July 2 but it was bumped as Ontario surpassed its vaccination targets.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting on Thursday that over 7,300 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the region the previous day.

The 7,321 shots on Wednesday were the most given in a single day in the health unit, marking the second day in a row of record-breaking vaccinations.

Read more: Ontario to officially move into Step 2 of reopening plan on June 30

Just over 6,150 of the jabs were second doses, while more than 1,150 were the first dose, public health reported.

The additional doses mean 204,209 residents over the age of 12 have received their first shot, which equates to 75.7 per cent of the eligible population.

More than 67,000 are considered fully vaccinated, having received two doses, which is 24.8 per cent of the eligible population.

Public health says 268,648 doses have been administered to date.

Nearly 82 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents have received one dose, while nearly 70 per cent of Wellington County residents are also partially vaccinated.

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Ontario's outgoing chief medical officer Dr. Williams reflects on time in role
Ontario’s outgoing chief medical officer Dr. Williams reflects on time in role

Meanwhile, public health is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph Thursday, as the city’s total case count climbed to 4,496.

Trending Stories

Active cases fell by one from the previous day to 29 with another four recoveries being reported.

Total resolved cases have climbed to 4,426 and the city’s COVID-19-related death toll remains at 41 after a fatal case was last reported on June 7.

In Wellington County, the first fatal case of COVID-19 since June 7 has been confirmed, bringing the death toll to 41.

Two new cases were also confirmed in the county as the case count climbed to 1,653 and the number of active cases increased to 10 with no new recoveries.

Read more: Here’s what to know about relaxed travel rules for fully vaccinated Canadians

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate is at 11.9 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is 1.7 per cent.

There are six people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including four in intensive care as of Tuesday.

